OCR Preview: Economists divided on whether we’ll see a 25 or 50 basis point rate cut this week

Liam Dann
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner on Herald NOW ahead of Reserve Bank OCR decision.

The Reserve Bank is expected to cut the Official Cash Rate on Wednesday, but how deeply it will cut remains far from certain

With markets currently pricing in the cut as a certainty, the debate is now about how big it will be, ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said.

Zollner

