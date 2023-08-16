New Zealand has copped one of the most aggressive rate hiking cycles in history - has it caused enough economic damage for the Reserve Bank to pause? Video / NZ Herald

The Reserve Bank is due to deliver its latest call on interest rates at 2pm today.

While it is widely expected to leave the official cash rate on hold at 5.5 per cent it will also release a new monetary policy statement, with an updated set of forecasts for the economy.

Should we be more worried about recession and rising unemployment or persistent inflation pushing interest rates even higher?

Markets will be looking for any clues they can get in the release, which captures all the developments since late May.

“We expect the RBNZ to revise up its forecasts for house prices and non-tradable inflation on the back of the starting point surprises to both, but not make any large changes to the forecast profiles for either,” ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said in her preview report.

It was also likely to revise down export price forecasts, with associated lower incomes also a dampener for consumption, offsetting potential housing impacts.

Fonterra has dropped its milk price payout forecasts, and negative economic news out of China in the past six weeks has pointed to lower prices for New Zealand commodities across the board.

Dairy prices slumped by 7.4 per cent at this morning’s Global Dairy Trade auction, led by a 10.9 per cent fall in whole milk powder (WMP) to US$2548 a tonne, its lowest point in almost five years.

