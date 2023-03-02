Voyager 2022 media awards
OAG identifies the ‘ticking time bomb’ ahead for airlines

Grant Bradley
5 mins to read
Pilots have won some big pay rises as a labour shortage hits. Photo / 123RF

A report by aviation analysts OAG says the shortage of pilots is a “ticking time bomb” for airlines.

The firm estimates that the industry could be 55,000 pilots short by the end of the decade.

