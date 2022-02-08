Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ's $17b international tourism sector big loser as Australia reopens

6 minutes to read
The outlook for NZ's international visitor sector remains gloomy as Australia reopens. Photo / George Heard

The outlook for NZ's international visitor sector remains gloomy as Australia reopens. Photo / George Heard

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

A tourism leader says Australia's decision to fully open to vaccinated tourists from February 21 delivers another serious hit to the New Zealand sector.

While some state restrictions remain, the move in Australia has been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.