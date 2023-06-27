NZME wins big at Pride in Print awards

NZME took out the ultimate prize for quality within the newspaper publication category. Photo / Jason Oxenham

New Zealand Herald publisher NZME has received more accolades, picking up four gold medals for print quality at the recent 2023 Pride in Print Awards.

The best of NZME’s four gold medal entries were then recognised further, winning the award for the best Web Offset Coldset medium and taking out the ultimate prize for quality within the newspaper publication category.

The company picked up six awards in total after its recent success in being named Media Business of the Year at the 2023 Beacon Awards and a strong showing at the Voyager Media Awards, where the Herald won Website of the Year for the fourth straight year.

The Pride in Print judges praised the print quality, colour and registration of NZME’s New Zealand Herald and commented that the overall quality of the newspaper was “exceptional”.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said the awards reflect the high standards set and upheld across NZME’s publications.

“We’re always proud to be recognised not only for our quality journalism but also the quality of our printed publications. Winning these awards confirms that our newspapers are of the highest standard in the country. This showcases just how talented and passionate our entire team are about the craft of printing.

“Printing a quality newspaper every day is not an easy task – it involves strict deadlines measured in both hours and minutes and requires a committed and detailed team. Our entire team of 1300 people around the country can be very proud of our strong standards and legacy within the newspaper industry,” said Boggs.

NZME chief operations officer Matt Wilson said NZME endeavoured to achieve the best print quality for each and every print job and it was a huge accomplishment to be recognised for its efforts.

“We pride ourselves on delivering a beautiful paper for not only NZME’s own publications but also for our highly valued print clients. It makes me very proud to be acknowledged and celebrated for the quality we’ve achieved.”