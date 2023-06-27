NZ Herald editor Murray Kirkness has been promoted to the new role of NZME chief content officer - publishing. Photo / Michael Craig

NZME and the NZ Herald have a new editorial leader – Murray Kirkness has been appointed chief content officer - publishing.

The new role will see Kirkness, currently the NZ Herald editor, take charge of NZME’s 300-plus editorial staff and the operation of the company’s newsrooms and editorial strategy across New Zealand.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs says Kirkness’ years of experience in newsrooms on both sides of the Tasman, his strong journalism skillset and exceptional leadership qualities make him the perfect person for the role.

“Murray will be integral in building NZME’s next three-year publishing strategy – something I have no doubt he will thrive in,” says Boggs.

“He is a true leader – a well-respected, passionate individual who has the experience, excellent leadership skills and big ideas to lead our newsroom teams across the country to be their very best. I am looking forward to seeing what the team will achieve under his dynamic, personable and innovative leadership style.”

Kirkness says ongoing changes in the media landscape, including the changing habits of audiences, only further reinforce the primary goal of NZME’s newsrooms – producing trusted, quality, independent journalism with impact.

“It’s an exciting time to step into the role,” he says.

“NZME and the Herald have brilliant, passionate people delivering quality journalism every day. And they produce that valuable - and valued - work because they’re driven to inform, entertain, help and inspire New Zealanders.

“To be able to continue to play a part in leading the team – one with such a proud history of such outstanding and trusted journalism – is amazing.”

He said NZME’s newsrooms all recognised the challenges as the media industry grappled with disruption. “But challenges also provide fantastic opportunities and nowhere is better placed to make the most of them than NZME.”

He said he was looking forward “to accelerating our digital transformation to help provide long-term sustainability while continuing to produce newspapers and radio bulletins so many Kiwis look forward to, enjoy and rely on”.

“NZME is lucky to have many innovative and talented people not only producing great content but also delivering it in new and different ways across a variety of ever-changing formats and platforms.

“But for the newsroom it will always come back to the heart of our mission: producing trusted, quality journalism with impact.”

Kirkness, a former editor of the Otago Daily Times, joined the NZ Herald in 2015 as editor, following the elevation of Shayne Currie to the role of managing editor.

Currie resigned as managing editor earlier this year, to become NZ Herald editor-at-large, with a focus on journalism, public-facing audience events, and customer projects.

Kirkness, who reports to chief digital and publishing officer Carolyn Luey, starts in his new role immediately.