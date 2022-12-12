New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has picked up 12 placements at the New Zealand Podcast Awards, including picking up two Gold awards.
The awards are in their second year, and recognises the best podcasts produced in New Zealand across 25 categories.
NZ Herald’s Business Editor at Large Liam Dann picked up Gold for the Best Business category for Money Talks, where he talks to notable New Zealanders about their relationship with money. Long-running series Cooking the Books, hosted by BusinessDesk’s Frances Cook, took silver in the same category.
ZM’s Bree and Clint also grabbed Gold for Best Radio Podcast, while The Mike Hosking Breakfast picked up Bronze.
The Front Page, the New Zealand Herald’s daily news podcast, took Silver in Best Current Affairs and Bronze in Best Factual. Long-form interview podcast Between Two Beers, produced by the Alternative Commentary Collective, also scored Silver in two categories, Best Interview and Best Sport.
Detour: Antarctica, which was inspired by NZ Herald travel writer Thomas Bywater’s experience being stuck on a trip to the frozen continent at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, scored Silver in the Best History category. Bronze was won by the NZ Herald’s One Day You’ll Thank Me and Coast’s We Need to Talk with Toni Street in the Best Family and Best New categories respectively.
The iHeartRadio and NZME network of podcasts took out Silver in the Best Network category.
The overall Best Podcast award went to Stuff’s The Commune, about the Centrepoint cult, while Culture Vulture won the audience-voted Listener’s Choice Award.
The full list of winners is available here.
NZME NZ Podcast Award nominees:
Best Business Podcast
Gold: Money Talks - NZ Herald
Silver: Cooking the Books with Frances Cook - NZ Herald / Business Desk
Best Current Affairs
Silver: The Front Page - NZ Herald
Best Factual Podcast
Bronze: The Front Page - NZ Herald
Best Family Podcast
Bronze: One Day You’ll Thank Me - NZ Herald
Best History Podcast
Silver: Detour: Antarctica - NZ Herald
Best Interview
Silver: Between Two Beers podcast - ACC
Best Network or Publisher
Silver: NZME/iHeartRadio NZ
Best New Podcast
Bronze: We Need To Talk with Toni Street - NZME
Best Radio Podcast, supported by Blureef
Gold: ZM’s Bree & Clint - ZM Podcast Network
Bronze: The Mike Hosking Breakfast - Newstalk ZB
Best Sports Podcast
Silver: Between Two Beers podcast - ACC