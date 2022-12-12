Money Talks, hosted by Liamm Dann, won Gold in the Best Business Podcast. Photo / NZME

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has picked up 12 placements at the New Zealand Podcast Awards, including picking up two Gold awards.

The awards are in their second year, and recognises the best podcasts produced in New Zealand across 25 categories.

NZ Herald’s Business Editor at Large Liam Dann picked up Gold for the Best Business category for Money Talks, where he talks to notable New Zealanders about their relationship with money. Long-running series Cooking the Books, hosted by BusinessDesk’s Frances Cook, took silver in the same category.

ZM’s Bree and Clint also grabbed Gold for Best Radio Podcast, while The Mike Hosking Breakfast picked up Bronze.

ZM's Bree and Clint won Gold for Best Radio Podcast. Photo/ File

The Front Page, the New Zealand Herald’s daily news podcast, took Silver in Best Current Affairs and Bronze in Best Factual. Long-form interview podcast Between Two Beers, produced by the Alternative Commentary Collective, also scored Silver in two categories, Best Interview and Best Sport.

Detour: Antarctica, which was inspired by NZ Herald travel writer Thomas Bywater’s experience being stuck on a trip to the frozen continent at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, scored Silver in the Best History category. Bronze was won by the NZ Herald’s One Day You’ll Thank Me and Coast’s We Need to Talk with Toni Street in the Best Family and Best New categories respectively.

The iHeartRadio and NZME network of podcasts took out Silver in the Best Network category.

The overall Best Podcast award went to Stuff’s The Commune, about the Centrepoint cult, while Culture Vulture won the audience-voted Listener’s Choice Award.

The full list of winners is available here.

NZME NZ Podcast Award nominees:

Best Business Podcast

Gold: Money Talks - NZ Herald

Silver: Cooking the Books with Frances Cook - NZ Herald / Business Desk

Best Current Affairs

Silver: The Front Page - NZ Herald

Best Factual Podcast

Bronze: The Front Page - NZ Herald

Best Family Podcast

Bronze: One Day You’ll Thank Me - NZ Herald

Best History Podcast

Silver: Detour: Antarctica - NZ Herald

Best Interview

Silver: Between Two Beers podcast - ACC

Best Network or Publisher

Silver: NZME/iHeartRadio NZ

Best New Podcast

Bronze: We Need To Talk with Toni Street - NZME

Best Radio Podcast, supported by Blureef

Gold: ZM’s Bree & Clint - ZM Podcast Network

Bronze: The Mike Hosking Breakfast - Newstalk ZB

Best Sports Podcast

Silver: Between Two Beers podcast - ACC



