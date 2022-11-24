NZME, NZ Herald pick up 19 nominations at NZ Podcast Awards

The Front Page, the NZ Herald's daily news podcast hosted by Damien Venuto, has two nominations at the NZ Podcast Awards. Photo / Michael Craig.

The Front Page, the NZ Herald's daily news podcast hosted by Damien Venuto, has two nominations at the NZ Podcast Awards. Photo / Michael Craig.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has picked up 19 nominations at the second annual New Zealand Podcast Awards, including eight nominations for podcasts produced by the New Zealand Herald.

NZME, which owns the New Zealand Herald and iHeartRadio NZ, was nominated for Best Network or Publisher.

Among the shows to receive multiple nominations were the NZ Herald’s daily news podcast, The Front Page, which was nominated for both Best Current Affairs and Best Factual, Radio Hauraki’s The Hauraki Big Show for Best Comedy and the Spotlight Award, and the ACC’s Between Two Beers for Best Interview and Best Sport, alongside Gold Sport and Newstalk ZB’s Commonwealth Games podcast, The Birmingham Bulletin.

NZME picked up two nominations for Best Business, for the NZ Herald/Business Desk’s Cooking the Books with Frances Cook, and the NZ Herald’s Money Talks.

Fashion and lifestyle podcast Viva Talks was nominated for Arts and Culture, and parenting podcast One Day You’ll Thank Me was nominated for Best Family.

NZ Herald crime writer Anna Leask picked up a nomination for Best True Crime for her long-running series, A Moment in Crime, which won Silver in the same category last year.

Detour: Antarctica, which was inspired by NZ Herald travel writer Thomas Bywater’s experience being stuck on a trip to the frozen continent at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, scored a Best History nomination.

We Need to Talk with Toni Street is up for Best New Podcast. Photo / Supplied

On the radio side, Coast broadcaster Toni Street received a nomination for Best New Podcast for We Need To Talk with Toni Street, and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Kita Mean and Anita Wigl’it were nominated for Best Entertainment Podcast for their ZM podcast, Kita and Anita’s Happy Hour.

ZM’s Fletch Vaughan & Hayley and Bree & Clint, and Newstalk ZB’s The Mike Hosking Breakfast, were nominated for Best Radio Podcast.

The announcements come after NZME celebrated achieving 50 million podcast downloads over 12 months between in the month to September 2021 and September 2022. Since the launch of the Triton Podcast Ranker in September 2021, NZME has been the number one network 13 months in a row, with Newstalk ZB’s The Mike Hosking Breakfast, ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley, and Casefile True Crime consistently the top three podcasts in the country.

If your favourite podcast has missed out on a nomination, voting is open for the Listener’s Choice Award.

The awards will be announced on December 12. A full list of nominees can be found here.

ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley. Photo / NZME

NZME NZ Podcast Award nominees:

Best Arts & Culture

Viva Talks - NZ Herald

Best Business Podcast

Cooking the Books with Frances Cook - NZ Herald / Business Desk

Money Talks - NZ Herald

Best Comedy Podcast supported by rova

The Hauraki Big Show - Radio Hauraki

Best Current Affairs

The Front Page - NZ Herald

Best Entertainment

Kita and Anita’s Happy Hour - ZM

Best Factual Podcast

The Front Page - NZ Herald

Best Family Podcast

One Day You’ll Thank Me - NZ Herald

Best History Podcast

Detour: Antarctica - NZ Herald

Best Interview

Between Two Beers podcast - ACC

Best Network or Publisher

NZME/iHeartRadio NZ

Best New Podcast

We Need To Talk with Toni Street - NZME

Best Radio Podcast, supported by Blureef

Fletch Vaughan & Hayley on ZM - ZM Podcast Network

The Mike Hosking Breakfast - Newstalk ZB

ZM’s Bree & Clint - ZM Podcast Network

Best Sports Podcast

Between Two Beers podcast - ACC

The Birmingham Bulletin - Gold Sport and Newstalk ZB

Best True Crime Podcast

A Moment in Crime - NZ Herald

Spotlight

The Hauraki Big Show - Radio Hauraki