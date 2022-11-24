NZME, NZ Herald pick up 19 nominations at NZ Podcast Awards

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has picked up 19 nominations at the second annual New Zealand Podcast Awards, including eight nominations for podcasts produced by the New Zealand Herald.
NZME, which owns the New Zealand Herald and iHeartRadio NZ, was nominated for Best Network or Publisher.
Among the shows to receive multiple nominations were the NZ Herald’s daily news podcast, The Front Page, which was nominated for both Best Current Affairs and Best Factual, Radio Hauraki’s The Hauraki Big Show for Best Comedy and the Spotlight Award, and the ACC’s Between Two Beers for Best Interview and Best Sport, alongside Gold Sport and Newstalk ZB’s Commonwealth Games podcast, The Birmingham Bulletin.
NZME picked up two nominations for Best Business, for the NZ Herald/Business Desk’s Cooking the Books with Frances Cook, and the NZ Herald’s Money Talks.
Fashion and lifestyle podcast Viva Talks was nominated for Arts and Culture, and parenting podcast One Day You’ll Thank Me was nominated for Best Family.
NZ Herald crime writer Anna Leask picked up a nomination for Best True Crime for her long-running series, A Moment in Crime, which won Silver in the same category last year.
Detour: Antarctica, which was inspired by NZ Herald travel writer Thomas Bywater’s experience being stuck on a trip to the frozen continent at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, scored a Best History nomination.
On the radio side, Coast broadcaster Toni Street received a nomination for Best New Podcast for We Need To Talk with Toni Street, and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Kita Mean and Anita Wigl’it were nominated for Best Entertainment Podcast for their ZM podcast, Kita and Anita’s Happy Hour.
ZM’s Fletch Vaughan & Hayley and Bree & Clint, and Newstalk ZB’s The Mike Hosking Breakfast, were nominated for Best Radio Podcast.
The announcements come after NZME celebrated achieving 50 million podcast downloads over 12 months between in the month to September 2021 and September 2022. Since the launch of the Triton Podcast Ranker in September 2021, NZME has been the number one network 13 months in a row, with Newstalk ZB’s The Mike Hosking Breakfast, ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley, and Casefile True Crime consistently the top three podcasts in the country.
If your favourite podcast has missed out on a nomination, voting is open for the Listener’s Choice Award.
The awards will be announced on December 12. A full list of nominees can be found here.
NZME NZ Podcast Award nominees:
Best Arts & Culture
Best Business Podcast
Cooking the Books with Frances Cook - NZ Herald / Business Desk
Best Comedy Podcast supported by rova
The Hauraki Big Show - Radio Hauraki
Best Current Affairs
Best Entertainment
Kita and Anita’s Happy Hour - ZM
Best Factual Podcast
Best Family Podcast
One Day You’ll Thank Me - NZ Herald
Best History Podcast
Detour: Antarctica - NZ Herald
Best Interview
Between Two Beers podcast - ACC
Best Network or Publisher
Best New Podcast
We Need To Talk with Toni Street - NZME
Best Radio Podcast, supported by Blureef
Fletch Vaughan & Hayley on ZM - ZM Podcast Network
The Mike Hosking Breakfast - Newstalk ZB
ZM’s Bree & Clint - ZM Podcast Network
Best Sports Podcast
Between Two Beers podcast - ACC
The Birmingham Bulletin - Gold Sport and Newstalk ZB
Best True Crime Podcast
Spotlight