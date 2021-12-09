NZME appoints Paul Hancox as new chief commercial officer

NZME's new chief commercial officer, Paul Hancox. Photo / NZME

Paul Hancox has been appointed New Zealand Media and Entertainment's (NZME) new chief commercial officer.

Hancox, who joined NZME in 2017, has been leading a significant commercial portfolio as head of Agency, Enterprise, Events, Partnerships, Government and Rural.

In 2019, Hancox joined the executive as chief revenue officer.

He will take charge of the commercial team effective immediately, following the announcement last month that Wendy Palmer would step away from her full-time executive position.

Already responsible for agency and key customer revenues, Hancox will now oversee direct clients in addition to his existing portfolio.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said Hancox was absolutely the best person to lead the commercial team into the next phase of growth.

"Paul has a proven track record in his time as Chief Revenue Officer and this appointment is both a reflection and extension of that. With over 25 years of experience in the media industry, there is no doubt that Paul will continue to add immense value in this role."

Hancox said he was looking forward to taking the commercial team into 2022.

"The past two years have shown how important media is to New Zealanders, and the breadth and depth of our audience engagement has allowed our sales teams to create some truly exceptional content for clients to connect with their customers when, where and how they want to."

"I'm excited about the challenges and opportunities next year will bring, and I'm looking forward to picking up on the incredible work done to date with a fantastic direct sales team while continuing to work with the Agency team."