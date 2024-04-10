Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ stocks rise for first time in more than a week - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare led the market upwards by increasing 68c or 2.65 per cent to $26.30.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare led the market upwards by increasing 68c or 2.65 per cent to $26.30.

The New Zealand sharemarket rose for the first time in more than a week on the back of renewed broker confidence in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and a Reserve Bank signal that inflation is being

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business