Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ stocks end firm after late surge - Market close

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Fonterra has upgraded its 2025 earnings forecast.

Fonterra has upgraded its 2025 earnings forecast.

New Zealand stocks ended firmly after a late surge of buying, the benchmark S&P/NZX50 index getting a boost from big gains in the dairy sector and a bounce in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

The index closed 116.19 points (0.94%) higher at 12,515.97, with 32.46 million shares worth $137.5 million trading

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business