Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ stocks bounce back - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The local index was supported by improved company results.

The local index was supported by improved company results.

The New Zealand sharemarket bounced back with a gain of more than 1%, supported by a strong recovery in the property sector and improved company results.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index began its climb at midday and closed at 12,452.46, up 145.19 points or 1.18%.

Trading was solid with 63.9 million

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business