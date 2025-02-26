Goodson said there was a slightly better results day, with Scales Corp and Vector reporting solid earnings. But Spark continued to sell-off from its weak result - “we thought it was poor quality.”

The property sector was up 2.22% with Investore rising 10c or 9.9% to $1.11; Vital Healthcare Trust increasing 5.5c or 3.17% to $1.79; and Stride gaining 3c or 2.46% to $1.25.

Argosy added 3c or 3.09% to $1; Property for Industry increased 7c or 3.41% to $2.12; Precinct Properties gained 3c or 2.63% to $1.17; and Kiwi Property was up 1.5c to 90.5c.

Scales Corp gained 8c or 1.99% to $4.10 after reporting full-year revenue of $584.63, up 3%, and net profit of $30.72m compared with $5.2m in 2023.

Scales said the global proteins division produced a strong result during a period of expansion, horticulture’s performance is returning to more normal levels, and logistics generated a record result supported by higher ocean and air freight volumes.

The company is forecasting underlying net profit of $35m-$40m for the 2025 financial year.

Vector Increased 18c or 4.8% to $3.93 after reporting a strong six-months result, with revenue up 11.5% to $560.5m and net profit rising 405.6% to $124.39m. It is paying an interim dividend of 12c a share on March 31.

Vector’s chief executive since 2008 Simon McKenzie is stepping down at the end of June but will remain a director of Bluecurrent metering.

NZME rose 16c or 15.38% to $1.20 after reporting full-year revenue of $350.63m, up 0.9%, and a net loss of $16.04m following a $24m non-cash impairment of intangible assets. It is paying a final dividend of 6c a share on March 31.

Real estate platform OneRoof was the standout performer, providing operating earnings (ebitda) of $2.7m compared with the previous year’s loss.

NZME said OneRoof has delivered 30% digital revenue growth in January and February and subject to the continuing improvement in advertising demand, it expects to deliver improved operating results this year.

Ebos Group increased $1.28 or 3.39% to $39.01; Contact Energy was up 18c or 2.04% to $8.99; a2 Milk gained 20c or 2.32% to $8.81; Infratil added 16.5c to $10.50; Skellerup improved 21c or 4.29% to $5.11; and Freightways was up 20c or 1.85% to $11.

Other gainers were Mainfreight up $1.35 or 2.01% to $68.39; ANZ Bank increasing 83c or 2.58% to $32.95; Gentrack adding 19c or 1.73% to $11.20; PGG Wrightson rising 19c or 9.5% to $2.19; and Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund improving 14c or 2.77% to $5.20.

Vulcan Steel rose 56c or 6.9% to $8.68 on light trading of 21,000 shares; Serko increased 18c or 5.22% to $3.63; Steel & Tube gained 3c or 3.7% to 84c; Oceania Healthcare was up 3c or 4.55% to 69c; Comvita improved 3c or 4.11% to 76c; and NZX added 5c or 3.14% to $1.64.

Meridian Energy was up 5.5c to $5.785 after reporting a net loss of $121m for the six months ending December compared with a profit of $191m in the previous corresponding period. Revenue was $2.255 billion, up 7%.

Meridian chief executive Neal Barclay said “we took a hit for New Zealand. The operating environment for the first half was as tough as I can recall experiencing.”

The result was heavily impacted by the cost of hedge contracts for winter 2024 in the face of 1 in 90- year record low inflows and an unexpected and unprecedented shortage of domestic gas, Meridian said.

Spark was down 4.5c or 1.96% to $2.255 on trade worth $114.16m; Scott Technology declined 7c or 3.33% to $2.03; ikeGPS decreased 4c or 4.88% to 78c; AFT Pharmaceuticals shed 5c or 1.79% to $2.75; and Blackpearl Group fell 6c or 7.5% to 74c.

Michael Hill International, unchanged at 50c, told the market that its chief executive of seven years, Daniel Bracken, died suddenly as a result of an adverse reaction to medical treatment.

Seeka was up 6c or 1.88% to $3.26 after declaring a fully imputed dividend of 5c a share payable on April 15.