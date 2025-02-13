Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ sharemarket flat as Skellerup produces record half-year earnings - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The New Zealand sharemarket finished flat after weaker action in the afternoon.

The New Zealand sharemarket finished flat after weaker action in the afternoon.

Ever-steady Skellerup Holdings produced record half-year earnings and an increased dividend while the New Zealand sharemarket finished flat.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was weaker in the afternoon and closed at 12,905.98, down 7.97 points or 0.062% after reaching an intraday high of 12,927.05.

There were 33 million share transactions worth

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business