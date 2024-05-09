Voyager 2023 media awards
NZ sharemarket falls to nine-week low - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Rakon bucked the trend, rising 2c or 2.13 per cent to 96c. Photo / Dean Purcell

An uncertain New Zealand sharemarket fell to its lowest level in nearly nine weeks, with many of the leading stocks being hit.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index continued to slide all day until a late rise

