NZ pipfruit crop estimate down 21pc after Cyclone Gabrielle

A flooded orchard and apples strewn over the road just outside Hastings after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

A flooded orchard and apples strewn over the road just outside Hastings after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

The impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on East Coast orchards has prompted New Zealand Apples and Pears to slash its pipfruit crop estimate by 20 per cent.

While Tairāwhiti Gisborne crop re-estimates are yet to be completed at this stage, the overall New Zealand crop is estimated to be down 21 per cent on the original January crop estimate, resulting in a volume of 16.1 million TCEs (tray carton equivalent).

Central Otago and Nelson/Tasman continue to experience good growing and harvest conditions, and are on track to meet forecast crop expectations, NZ Apples and Pears said.

“On the East Coast, there is a clear distinction between blocks that have been significantly and severely affected by the storm, and blocks that are untouched,” it said.

“For unaffected blocks, the remaining crop harvest is well underway, and conditions for the remaining harvest period look good.

“However, as a result of the storm, the Hawke’s Bay pipfruit crop is down by 33 per cent.

This represented a reduction of 4.3 million TCEs in the Hawke’s Bay region.

Crop reductions are across the range of varieties grown in the region.

“While the overall NZ crop is down, exporters will provide a premium product to the market by ensuring only the best quality apples and pears are placed in the carton, as they do every year,” NZ Apples and Pears chairman Richard Punter said.







