New Zealand needs a cultural shift in infrastructure planning – Michelle McCormick

By Michelle McCormick
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The Government is looking at ways to align regional spatial planning, improve housing development processes and introduce nationally standardised zones. This will help reduce the endless local variations that currently make infrastructure delivery so complicated and costly. Photo / Michael Craig

Opinion by Michelle McCormick
Michelle McCormick is policy director, Infrastructure New Zealand

THE FACTS

  • The draft National Infrastructure Plan was released in June from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission Te Waihanga.
  • Between 2010 and 2019, New Zealand’s investment in infrastructure represented the highest proportion of GDP among OECD nations.
  • But New Zealand ranked near the bottom of the OECD for return on that investment.

I love working in infrastructure. It’s a sector that touches every New Zealander, every day, whether it’s getting goods to our supermarkets, enabling exports, connecting people to jobs, education, health services or simply keeping the lights on.

Everyone also has an opinion on infrastructure, especially when things don’t

