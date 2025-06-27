Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ Media Council upholds complaint over inaccurate reporting on Sunfed Meats closure

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Media Council has upheld a complaint against the NZ Herald for publishing inaccurate information about the closure of plant-based food company Sunfed Meats.

The Media Council has upheld a complaint against the NZ Herald for publishing inaccurate information about the closure of plant-based food company Sunfed Meats.

The New Zealand Media Council has upheld a complaint against the NZ Herald for publishing inaccurate information about the closure of plant-based food company Sunfed Meats.

The complaint, lodged by founder Shama Lee, was upheld under Principle (1) Accuracy, Fairness and Balance and Principle (12) Corrections, following the publication

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business