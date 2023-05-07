Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New Zealand merger and acquisition activity up in Q1 despite economic headwinds - PwC

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Kiwis businesses have merged more and acquired other businesses. Photo / Getty Creative

Kiwis businesses have merged more and acquired other businesses. Photo / Getty Creative

New Zealand merger and acquisition activity remained strong in the first quarter of this year, despite economic headwinds, PwC said in a market update.

Trade buyers remained significant players in the flow of deals, with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business