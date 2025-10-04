Advertisement
NZ law must catch up with reality on jury trials - Deborah Chambers

Lady Deborah Chambers
Lady Deborah Chambers is a New Zealand King's Counsel practising in Auckland

Can juries handle the truth on prior convictions? Photo / 123rf

Research shows juries can weigh prior convictions without unfair bias, writes Lady Deborah Chambers (KC).

The law on when a jury is informed about an accused’s prior convictions is out of date with the modern research. Worse still, our courts apply the law conservatively, insisting that “fair trial rights” require

