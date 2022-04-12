NZ King Salmon has gone into a trading halt pending an announcement. Photo / Supplied

Shares in New Zealand King Salmon have been placed a trading halt pending an announcement about its full year results and a potential capital raising.

The trading halt will remain in place until the release of the announcement or the market open tomorrow, the company said.

NZ King Salmon's annual result was to have been released today after the company was granted a waiver from listing rules which require a company to release its results no later than 60 days after the end of its financial year - January 31.

The company said in March the delay in its result was due to the disruption caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which had impacted either directly or indirectly members of its finance team and its audit provider.

NZ King Salmon said in February that it was experiencing higher-than-expected sea farm mortality which would have an impact on its 2023 harvest volumes and its 2022 and 2023 financial results.

In its March 31 release regarding the waiver, NZ King Salmon said: "Although we are still finalising our financial results, we continue to expect our FY22 Proforma EBITDA to be in the previously indicated range of $6.5m – $7.5m."

The company's shares last traded at 86c, having dropped by 45.5 per cent over the past 12 months.