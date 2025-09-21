Net investor confidence slipped to 1% in the June quarter. Photo / Getty Images

The ASB Investor Confidence Survey fell to its lowest level in the June quarter since the Covid pandemic.

Net investor confidence – the difference between those who think investment returns will improve versus worsen in the coming year – dropped from 9% in the March quarter to 1% in the June quarter.

Aucklanders were the most positive, with a net 10% expecting returns to improve in the coming year.

ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown said the survey reflects a range of global and domestic pressures.

“It’s been a challenging six months, with markets affected by uncertainty around tariffs and global issues, alongside concerns at home, such as the housing market, which hasn’t bounced back the way people expected it to.