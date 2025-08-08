Advertisement
NZ infrastructure: Bishop, McAnulty seek consensus for long-term planning – Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
New Zealand politicians need to put partisan interests aside to aid the development of national infrastructure plans, Fran O'Sullivan writes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Fran O'Sullivan
The adults were in the room for a brief 30 minutes on Wednesday.

Delegates to Infrastructure New Zealand’s big symposium in Wellington enjoyed the clear-sighted manner in which politicians Chris Bishop and Kieran McAnulty laid out just how they were approaching bipartisan consensus on projects.

It was refreshing. No blamestorming.

