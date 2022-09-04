Wellington City. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One of the capital's most high profile and hotly anticipated mayoral debates is taking place this week, just one month out from local body elections.

The New Zealand Herald has partnered with the Wellington Chamber of Commerce for this year's must-watch business debate.

Mayoral candidates Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle and Andy Foster will take to the stage at Victoria University to outline their vision for the city.

The debate will take place on Thursday, September 8 from 5.30pm and tickets can be purchased here.

This election is being pitched as the most important in decades, with Wellington's future at a crossroads.

New Zealand Herald Wellington issues reporter Georgina Campbell will moderate the debate and ask candidates the tough questions about transport, climate change, commercial rates, and three waters.

Campbell is also hosting the Herald's local body election podcast called On The Tiles - Local Edition.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said Wellington was at a turning point.

"There is a real need for action in the business community to make sure that we are facing the future in the right way, that we've got the right settings, and that the city is in good form."

New Zealand Herald Wellington issues journalist Georgina Campbell will moderate the debate. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Arcus said the debate was "the debate for business" and it was perhaps more important than ever before that business people engaged and attended.

"When you look at the multibillion-dollar projects that are competing in priority, you look at what the future of the city is facing, if business doesn't make its voice heard in that debate, then we will be left behind."

Wellington businesses packed a punch in the Chamber's pre-election report, revealed exclusively by the Herald last month.

They painted a grim picture of the current state of affairs and said the city's leadership has been inward-looking and complacent for too long.

"Wellington businesses feel overshadowed by central government and that the city is now synonymous with bureaucracy and politics, rather than business and innovation, forgetting the very essence of the heart of the city."

The report called for amalgamation, the capital's own version of Auckland Transport, and more accountability to the business community.

New Zealand Herald editor Murray Kirkness said both Wellington and business audiences were important to NZME.

"It's critical people have the chance to make an informed vote in the upcoming local elections.

"We are proud to partner with the Wellington Chamber of Commerce to bring audiences a key debate in the lead-up to October 8."