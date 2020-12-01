Website of the Year

NZ corporates show resilience and optimism in global survey

Global trade has held firm despite the pandemic. Photo / Alan Gibson

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

A global survey of corporates by HSBC shows New Zealand businesses remain resilient and optimistic about their prospects despite the pandemic.

HSBC's Navigator Survey involves interviews with more than 10,000 corporates in 40 countries worldwide.

