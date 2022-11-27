Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ computer game sector booming but fuming

Chris Keall
By
9 mins to read
RocketWerkz chief executive Dean Hall talks about his new office. Video / Michael Craig

RocketWerkz chief executive Dean Hall talks about his new office. Video / Michael Craig

The local computer gaming sector has never been stronger, new industry stats show.

But at the same time, industry anger at the Government has reached boiling point - and the pull of recently-introduced Australian tax

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business