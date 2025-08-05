Advertisement
NZ businesses owe $1.4b in unpaid GST and PAYE for 2025 tax year

RNZ·
3 mins to read

Businesses owe over $1.4 billion in unpaid GST and PAYE from the 2025 tax year.

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

New Zealand businesses owe more than $1.4 billion in unpaid GST and PAYE from the 2025 tax year, in what commentators say is a sign of the stress many parts of the economy are still under.

Inland Revenue has provided a

