Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ agriculture continues to reduce debt - Rabobank

3 minutes to read
Farmers and food producers managed well through the Covid-19 pandemic over 2020. Photo / File

Farmers and food producers managed well through the Covid-19 pandemic over 2020. Photo / File

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Robust trading conditions in New Zealand's agricultural sector have led to debt reduction across the entire market, Rabobank NZ chief executive Todd Charteris says.

"Last year we saw the lending market contract, so that is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.