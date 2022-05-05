A boss has divided opinion after allegedly forcing his staff members to sign an "insane" SWEAT pledge. Photo / Reddit

A boss has divided opinion after allegedly forcing his staff members to sign an "insane" SWEAT pledge. Photo / Reddit

A boss has divided opinion after allegedly forcing his staff members to sign an "insane" SWEAT pledge.

The pledge, which stands for Skill and Work Ethic Aren't Taboo, demands that employees never whine about anything and must show up to work early.

Being on time would be considered being late and in breach of the SWEAT pledge.

Cas Baxter posted a photo of the pledge online after claiming his wife was asked to sign it before starting her job.

The SWEAT document contained 13 rules workers must follow.

One says: "I believe the best way to distinguish myself at work is to show up early, stay late, and cheerfully volunteer for every crappy task there is."

Another rule states: "I believe that the most annoying sounds in the world are whining and complaining.

"I will never make them. If I am unhappy at work, I will either find a new job or find a way to be happy."

A BOSS has divided opinion after allegedly forcing workers to sign a so-called SWEAT pledge. Photo / Reddit

Workers must also go through a whole shift without using their cell phones.

Employees also cannot "resent" the success of others.

Staff cannot take credit for the success achieved by fellow workers, the contract reveals.

Others state: "I believe there is no such thing as a bad job. I believe that all jobs are opportunities and it is up to me to make the best of them."

And, workers must "believe that all people are created equal but some make choices".

The rule states: "Some choose to be lazy. Some choose to sleep in. I choose to work my butt off."

A boss has divided opinion after allegedly forcing workers to sign a 'SWEAT' pledge. Photo / Reddit

The set of rules has created division online with many hitting out at the SWEAT pledge.

One said: "I love and enjoy my job. They pull some s**t like this, that day would be my last day."

Another asked: "Is there nothing illegal about this?? This seems actually f**king insane."

While a third commented: "I've been at my job for 17 years. Love it. If they tried to have me sign this, I would laugh and say no.

One said: "Imagine the a**hole sitting there typing that, thinking it was such a great idea" while another said it was "insane".

However, others suggested they'd sign it or would make others sign it saying it's used to create team spirit and a positive work culture rather than letting negative energy breed.