Business

No recession yet - new data points to GDP rebound

3 minutes to read
Sentiment has improved for accommodation, cafes, and restaurants as Omicron wave eases. Photo / Michael Craig

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

Expectations for a solid second-quarter GDP bounce have been strengthened by the latest service sector data, BNZ economists say.

The BNZ-BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) came in stronger than expected for May at 55.2

