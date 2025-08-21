Heather du Plessis-Allan leads the drive show rankings with 13.9% of that market.

ZM retained its top place across the 25-54 demographic and the station’s Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley have the most listeners of any music show at breakfast.

ZM and Newstalk ZB are owned by Herald publisher NZME, whose chief executive Michael Boggs said: “We are pleased to see the strength of radio audiences from both the latest GfK survey and the Infinite Dial NZ 2025 research recently completed. That research shows 94% of Kiwis listen to audio on a weekly basis and highlights the strong, stable radio audiences. In addition there was 20% growth in podcast listening and continued adoption of listening on alternative devices.”

In a statement, the Radio Broadcasters Association said, “Total commercial radio cumulative audience reached 3.4 million versus 3.425 million for the same survey period in 2024, with all key commercial demographic audiences reporting similar stability year on year”.

“Resilience of our engaged listening audiences has been a consistent theme over the last few years, with our cumulative (all 10+) weekly audience consistently sitting around 3.4 million people. This stability shows that, as an advertiser, you can use radio knowing it provides consistent and reliable reach to audiences,” Radio Bureau chief executive Alistair Jamison said.