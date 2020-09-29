The man facing fraud allegations alongside former CBL chief executive Peter Harris will continue his fight for secrecy.

Harris and his co-defendant were charged by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) last December following an investigation which began in June 2018 after the insurance company collapsed with a market value of $747 million.

While Harris has seemingly embraced being named in connection to the criminal case, his co-accused has continued to argue for his identity to remain suppressed.

After being declined suppression earlier this year by the District Court, the man appealed to the High Court.

Advertisement

However, after a hearing was held in August, Justice Edwin Wylie also declined suppression.

Now a third attempt has been mounted, with the man's lawyer David Jones QC telling the Herald he will today file for leave to take the case to the Court of Appeal.

Court staff confirmed a notice of appeal had been filed.

Jones' client faces single charges of theft by a person in a special relationship, obtaining by deception and false accounting.

Former CBL chief executive Peter Harris, pictured in the High Court dock this year. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The 65-year-old Harris, who was the CEO and managing director of CBL Insurance and the managing director of CBL Corporation from January 2007, is charged with five counts of theft by a person in a special relationship, two of obtaining by deception and a single charge of false accounting.

Harris said after being charged: "I welcome the opportunity to finally bring the wider picture of the CBL saga before the court ... "

Both men have denied all the charges against them and are on bail, while an eight-week trial has been scheduled to start in September next year.

A group of civil proceedings are also running concurrently to the criminal case.

Advertisement

In May 2018, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) announced an ongoing investigation, while CBL Corporation was also placed into liquidation by the High Court.

CBL Insurance was placed into liquidation in November 2018.

The FMA has filed two civil cases against CBL Corporation, including the six directors, alleging multiple breaches of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.

Two class actions by CBL's shareholders were also launched, while the liquidators have further filed a case against the directors and PwC, which was CBL's actuary.