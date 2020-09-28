US presidential hopeful Joe Biden has responded quickly to the New York Times investigation into Donald Trump's financials.

Biden's campaign has released an online tax calculator that lets you calculate how much more tax you paid than the US President in 2017.

READ MORE:

• Five takeaways from New York Times report on Trump's tax returns

• Donald Trump paid US$750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

• Trump just gave the House a very good reason to look at his tax returns

• Prosecutor seeking Trump's taxes cites probe of his business

This comes off the back of jaw-dropping New York Times report which found that Trump paid only US$750 (NZ$1144) in US income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

Advertisement

The US President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report Sunday (US time) in the New York Times.

Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only US President in modern times not to make them public.

Speaking at a news conference at the White House, Trump dismissed the report as "fake news" and said he has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics.

Biden's quickfire response to the revelations says that the average American pays US$11,165 (NZ$17,030) in taxes each year - equating to US$10,415 more than the billionaire president.

The average US citizen pays US$11,165 in taxes per year. Photo / File

The Biden website goes on to say: "Join our campaign to elect Joe Biden and make 'billionaires' like Donald Trump pay their fair share."

This comes in the lead up to the US presidential debates, which will no doubt deliver a fiery exchange between the two contenders.

The US election is set to take place on 3 November 2020.