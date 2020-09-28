Air New Zealand is extending status for its Airpoints Elite, Gold and Silver members for another 12 months.

Because of travel restrictions some members had been unable to meet the status points threshold to retain their membership.

The top tier of Airpoints members got a 12-month extension in March and those who hold Elite, Gold or Silver tier status as at January 31 next year will get a further extension.

Eligible Elite members will receive one banked year (or if a member already has one or more Elite Banked Year(s) in their Airpoints account, one additional Elite Banked Year) on January 31, 2021.

Eligible Gold and Silver Members will be given an additional year at the tier status they hold on that date which will automatically be applied should they not retain their tier status.

The frequent flyer additional status extension must be used by March 31, 2023, and if not used by this date, will expire.

The airline's general manager of loyalty Kate O'Brien told Elite flyers that ''we appreciate flying in 2020 is unlike anything we've experienced'' and something no one could have expected.

''We know that you have had fewer opportunities to retain your Elite tier status,'' she said.

''With travel restrictions expected to remain in place for a while longer, we know this will have a greater impact on our members than we originally anticipated. That's why I'm pleased to share with you that we will be extending your tier protection.''