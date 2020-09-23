A Kiwi startup that promotes wellbeing by monitoring workplace stress and bullying is about to go global.

Chnnl App - which channels information from employees to business decision makers - has been adopted by 12 Kiwi companies so far and has just raised 800k seed money to expand into the global market.

The app was founded by Doctor Elizabeth Berryman who came up with the concept after experiencing workplace bullying and discovering how common it was.

Chnnl is now used widely in hospitals and emergency services and interest is growing from tertiary institutions.

It's expansion here and overseas will be supported by a huge funding boost from start-up supporters Cure Kids Venture and Flying Kiwi Angels.

"We went from being focused on New Zealand to being in four different countries within months," Dr Berryman said.

Chnnl had just signed a major contract with 20,000 healthcare workers across Australia and New Zealand which included St John and Wellington Free Ambulance.

David Waters, Council of Ambulance Authorities chief executive, said the deal would see 10,000 Kiwi first responders using the app.

Walters said the authority had been looking for a suitable app for more than two years before "finding Liz and Chnnl".

"It is an app designed by health professionals for health professionals that is a one-stop shop so for us it is a perfect fit," he said.

"Front line workers can check-in daily and the app pushes out support when they need it."

Waters said Covid-19 had added a new dimension of anxiety for ambulance workers and said the responsive app "would be a game changer."

"We are really excited out using it and because it is fully anonymous we know it will be used without concern."

The global pandemic had pushed to the forefront the importance of well placed mental health support in the workplace Berryman said.

"We are that safe channel between what is happening on the front line and the CEO who can see what is happening and provide support or make changes accordingly," Berryman said.

"There are a whole lot of wellbeing budgets being allocated and it's hard to know where to put that money for the good of individuals and the business."

Chnnl launched in hospitals around the country in November but it has proved its worth since Covid-19 arrived in late February.

It is used daily by healthcare workers in medical practices across the country from Auckland DHB, Starship Children's Hospital, Waitemata DHB, Hutt Valley DHB, and St John.

Hospital staff had to work through both of New Zealand's lockdown periods and with the added stress of working in a high-risk industry.

"Through the daily check-ins on the app we were able to tell people working during level 4 were having trouble sleeping and the leadership team was able to offer immediate support and give advice on how to cope," Berryman said.

Berryman said hospital staff were concerned about "taking Covid-19 home to their families" and leaders were able to put in place processes to reduce stress and anxiety.

"We were able to help and got some great feedback from that."