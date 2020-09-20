ANALYSIS:

In the scheme of the tens of billions of dollars being spent on the response to Covid-19, a $4 billion error, which accumulates over a decade, is arguably chump change.

Nevertheless, National appears to have acknowledged that the party plugged the wrong numbers into its fiscal plan when calculating how much it would save by cutting contributions to the New Zealand Superannuation Fund.

Late on Sunday morning Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced that "National has $4 billion mistake in its economic plan".

National's economic and fiscal plan, which was checked over by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research, claimed that it would run the Government in such a way that debt would be significantly lower over the next decade than under Labour.

This included claims it would save $19.1 billion over a decade by stopping contributions to the Super Fund, which was set up to raise money to try to help cover the future costs of providing universal superannuation payments in the coming decades.

But National seems to have used out of date figures, which means the savings would be less than it assumed.

In May's Budget, Treasury estimated the contributions to the Super Fund would be $19.1b over the next decade.

In the pre-election economic and fiscal update (Prefu), released by Treasury last Wednesday, the total contribution over the next decade would be around $15b.

National finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith immediately claimed that the error amounted to an unannounced cut in contributions to the Super Fund by Labour. But that does not appear to be correct.

Contributions to the Super Fund are calculated using a complex formula set out in legislation, which include current growth rates and future anticipated costs of providing New Zealand superannuation.

Treasury changes the calculations at least twice a year (the Budget and the half-year update) and three times in election years.

According to Robertson's office, the changes in the contributions between May's Budget and the Prefu purely reflect changes in the different inputs being entered into the funding model for contributions.

National has owned up to the error, but claimed that once the error is fixed, it would see core Crown debt as a share of gross domestic product fall to 36 per cent by 2034, instead of the 35 per cent it claimed on Friday "which is a lot lower than their 48 per cent" Goldsmith said.

Robertson's office has hinted that it cannot yet be sure if this is the only error, as National has not released all of the calculations it has used to come to its lower debt track.

Conclusion: Robertson's claim is correct. National's plan includes an error. In the scheme of the hit to the Government's books the $4b may not be massive, but it is an embarrassing mistake from National which claims to be better managers of taxpayers' money.