Sky TV has reported a net loss of $156.8m for the year to June 30, including a non-cash impairment of goodwill of $177.5m - but raised its guidance for FY2021, saying the faster-than-expected return of sport will see a return to net profit, and at a higher level than it previously forecast.

Before the impairment, operating profit was $44.9m.

Ebitda was $164.2m, at the midpoint of revised guidance issued in May.

Revenue decreased 6 per cent to $747.6m, at the upper end of revised guidance issued in May, as a 35 per cent increase in streaming revenue was not enough to offset a 6 per cent decline in the company's larger pool of satellite revenue.

The pay-TV broadcaster forecast it would be back in black for its 2021 financial year, with a net profit of $10m to $20m and $125m-$140m ebitda on revenue in the range of $660m to $700m. The numbers were all ahead of Sky's initial 2021 guidance, issued in May

There was no full-year dividend, as previously flagged, but management commentary with today's result said, "The Board currently intends to reinvest available free cash flow during FY21 and will re-evaluate the commencement of dividends follow the completion of that period."

Sky says it will re-evaluate its suspended dividend if its 2021 forecast hits its mark.

Total subscriber numbers for 2020 increased 27 per cent 990,000, in part due to Sky's purchases of the Lightbox and RugbyPass streaming services, but average revenue per user dropped.

The number of streaming customers increased 153 per cent from 160,000 to 404,000 - albeit with 52 per cent of its entertainment streaming subs accounted for by a wholesale agreement with Lightbox's former owner, Spark.

Sky broke out an average revenue per month figure for its streaming customers for the first time - $19.80 versus the $82.08 spent by the average satellite customer.

Sky's 2019 full-year result also featured a major write-down as the company reported a full-year net loss of $607.8 million on revenue that fell 6.8 per cent to $795 million. The net loss included a non-cash $670m impairment on goodwill assets.

Shares have rallied this week following an upgrade from Macquarie and social media chatter in the wake of Discovery's purchase of MediaWorks TV, and closed up 3 per cent to 16.6c.

But the rally is off a low base. The stock is still down 72 per cent for the year.

The company's bonds, which briefly spiked to a yield above 60 per cent in April, were recently trading at $102.55 for a 3.9 per cent yield.

A discounted equity issue in May raised $157m.

The company said around the same time that a $200m banking facility, which had been set to shrink to $150m by July next year has now been extended to July 2023, conditional on the equity raising.

As he revealed the shoring-up of Sky's finances, chief executive Martin Stewart said the company planned to enter the broadband market next year.

Sky closed a $6m deal to buy Spark's Lightbox service in the New Year, and merged the two streaming services in June.

At the time of its sale, there were 130,768 active Lightbox users, including freebies.

