The NZX's website was intermittently out of action this afternoon in what was understood to be another cyber attack.
However, it is understood the attack was on the website only and did not stop share trading from taking place.
The site was the subject of several cyber attacks late last month, but prices were still available from the IRESS information provider and through the backbone of NZX's trading system - Nasdaq X-Stream.
Read More
- Cyber attacks on Stock Exchange could affect many New Zealanders - NZ Herald
- GCSB 'getting on top' of cyber attacks against NZX, other businesses, says Andrew Little - NZ H...
- NZX down again: Expert sees profit-driven extortion attempt - NZ Herald
- The year of the hacker: Why now, and is NZ a soft touch? - NZ Herald
The NZX also put in place alternative disclosure methods, with the blessing of the Financial Markets Authority.
Advertisement
By 4.10 pm the site appeared to be running normally.