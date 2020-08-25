Trading on the New Zealand Stock Exchange ceased on Tuesday afternoon, with its website and trading platform apparently crashing.

In a statement to its customers, trading platform Sharesies said the NZX "is currently experiencing a connection issue to all participants".

The NZX's website also appears to be down on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash came on a day of bouyant trading on the exchange, with the NZX-50 inching towards the all time high it reached in February.

The NZX has said its network service provider encountered an issue this afternoon which impacted NZX system connectivity. As such, NZX decided to halt trading in its cash markets at approximately 15.57. NZX's network provider continues to investigate the source of the issue."

Wealth manager Jarden advised clients that NZX was experiencing a network outage within Wellington and Auckland data centre.

"This is currently impacting external parties connecting to NZX via the internet eg: VPN and nzx.com. As result asymmetric access to NZX has suspended. NZSX (Cash markets) until network connectivity can be restored."

More to come ...