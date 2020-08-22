Rolls-Royce is expected to plunge into the red when the famed engineer reports a £1bn-plus loss ($2 billion - plus) at its half-year results this week.

The FTSE 100 company has been hammered by collapsing demand for air travel, causing its shares to hit their lowest levels in a decade and valuing the company at just £5bn, a third of the level it was at one year ago.

Rolls has warned it burnt through £3bn of cash in the first six months as a result of the pandemic.

Measures designed to shore up its finances have included cuts to its foreign exchange trading book and a programme to cut 9,000 staff.

Advertisement

To save cash, dividends were scrapped at the start of the crisis in April, the first time the business has abandoned the payout since it was privatised in 1987.

Warren East, chief executive, will come under intense pressure from the City at the results to set out his plans for a turnaround at Rolls.

The company normally generates half of its £15bn annual revenues from its civil aviation business.

However, the collapse in demand has left aircraft grounded and Rolls has warned engine flying hours, a key performance measure, were down by 50pc in the first half and 75pc in the second quarter.

That is likely to mean a £1.1bn drop in revenue over the six months.

Problems in the civil business are exacerbated by Rolls' exclusive focus on large engines for the wide-bodied airliners used on long-haul flights.

This sector of the air travel market is expected to be the last to recover and is not likely to return to pre-coronavirus levels for at least five years.

The Sunday Telegraph revealed how Rolls is in talks with private equity houses about a potential sale of ITP, its engine parts business based in Spain, and the company has hinted it is looking at other options, including a fundraising.

Advertisement

JP Morgan analyst David Perry has warned that Rolls has "an £8bn hole and will need much more than a £1.5bn rights issue (the number reported to be under consideration)".

He calculates the company needs to raise £6bn through disposals and fundraisings.