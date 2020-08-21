We know that streaming is big, but services like Netflix and Disney+ have been loath to release any viewing numbers, but the odd cumulative figure for a hit series.

Figuring out how many New Zealanders viewed, say, The Tiger King - or Netflix as a whole - has largely been guesswork.

Now our main local ratings survey is going to try to capture those streaming numbers.

That should help local broadcasters gauge the six of the offshore over-the-top threat, and to monetise their own streaming offerings.

Planned to start this October, 500 streaming meters will be rolled out across the existing Nielsen Television Audience Measurement (TAM) panel over a period of 12 to 18 months.

This enhancement, in partnership with Think TV (a new media insights vehicle collaboratively run by TVNZ, MediaWorks and Sky) will include a measure of viewing to all internet-enabled devices in the household in addition to linear TV viewing, Nielsen says.

For the first time, the measurement will show how many people and how much time is being spent on Broadcaster Video on Demand sites and measure viewing of other video platforms such as YouTube and Netflix.

Ultimately, the introduction of streaming meters to the Nielsen TAM panel provides the foundation for a total content view for broadcasters, Nielsen says.

But let's back up a minute.

How is it possible for Nielsen to know if, say, a teenager hidden in their room is watching "End of the F******g World" on their iPad?

"The streaming meter is a piece of hardware that monitors streaming via Wi-Fi and Ethernet and measures passively alongside a panel member's router," Nielsen NZ executive director Tony Boyte tells the Herald.

"And yes it will capture all forms of streaming to every internet-enabled device in the household," Boyte adds.

"So for the first time, we will be able to measure if someone watches Netflix on any device in the household."

The introduction of a streaming meter measurement to the Nielsen TAM Panel is a major milestone for the New Zealand Media Industry, Boyte says.

"This technology provides transparency in the measurement of video streaming for broadcasters allowing them to more effectively monetise their content in the future. We're excited to partner with NZ broadcasters in being one of the first countries around the world to be introducing this new measurement technology."

TVNZ marketing director Jonathan Symons said: "We're thrilled to be part of the NZ TV industry that's bringing streaming meters into the Nielsen panel. We're seeing significant growth in all things streaming from simulcasting to catch up content to exclusive to OnDemand viewing – and streaming meters are a big step to us further understanding the dynamics of overall broadcast TV and online viewing. Bring it on."



MediaWorks commercial director Glen Kyne said: "For too long, the traditional linear only audience measurement has not reflected the reality of how our audiences engage with us. It's now time for the industry to unlock the scale of the audiences we serve, no matter how they consume our content, and add value back to the industry by bringing insight and intelligence to our total viewing audience. This is the first step."



And Sky chief creative officer Steve Bayliss weighed in with: "As Sky progresses on our goal to accelerate our streaming services offer to best meet the changing needs of our customers, it is a very exciting development to have Nielsen, our viewership measurement partner, join us on the journey."