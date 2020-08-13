By RNZ

Air New Zealand is putting a further hold on bookings to Australia after the government there extended its cap on international arrivals.

At the moment there is a cap of 25 passenger arrivals per flight into Brisbane and about 40 per flight into Sydney.

These caps have been extended until 24 October.

Advertisement

There are no international flights into Melbourne at the moment.

Air New Zealand said it was placing a hold on future bookings to Melbourne until late October.

There are some flights to Sydney available from early September.

There is a hold on new bookings to Brisbane, but the airline expects flights to become available as people make changes to their bookings.