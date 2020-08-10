By RNZ

Z Energy will no longer promote its concierge service at its petrol stations in a move which may result in as many as 100 jobs being lost.

The fuel retailer said the service would no longer be advertised because its customer research showed it was not a top priority for consumers.

Staff were notified about the plans to no longer promote the concierge service on 27 July.

Advertisement

Z Energy retail general manager, Andy Baird, said it was now up to each retailer to work with staff to implement any changes.

"Retailers are currently in the middle of undertaking consultation with their staff to determine any changes. In some locations, teams have decided they are all able to undertake a reduction in hours so that all staff remain employed - then as staff naturally turnover in the future their hours may increase."

Baird said many sites would be able to manage the changes through normal staff turnover.

However, he said given the varying approach taken by each retailer, there could be as many as 100 roles made redundant.

The forecourt service would no longer be advertised nationally by Z Energy after 1 October, but it was up to individual stations whether it would be continued.

- RNZ