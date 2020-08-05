Korean electronics giant Samsung has been immediately mocked online after a livestreamed event that saw the brand announce a swathe of new products.

But not every one was happy.

Samsung announced three new smartphones, a new smartwatch, two new tablets, and a pair of wireless earbuds, but it was The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra that were the first to cop it.

Samsung experimented with a new livestream format, necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, to project a massive scale model of the Note 20 that was immediately mocked online.

Advertisement

NOOOO THE GALAXY NOTE20 IS SO BIG 😭 pic.twitter.com/3qc4zWzQhL — m⁷ misses taetae 📼 (@twinkletaeee) August 5, 2020

Others roasted Samsung's introduction of the phone's colour schemes, which is available in a variety of colours including bronze, grey, green, white and black, all with "Mystic" as a prefix.

But in describing the different colours Samsung made a strange characterisation.

Samsung describing the mystic bronze Galaxy Note 20 as the first gender fluid phone. Didn't see that coming. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/qxV6C4KmOo — Joe Cox (@JosephCox) August 5, 2020

Yeahhh that's definitely a plastic back on the Note 20. Not thrilled about it but I guess I'll put a case on anyway#SamsungEvent — Holly Brockwell (@holly) August 5, 2020

The definition of gender fluid (or non-binary) is of, relating to, or being a person whose gender identity is not fixed. In other words, they don't identify as either male or female.

Notable examples include Australian actor Ruby Rose.

The Wall Street Journal's technology columnist Joanna Stern said the phrase was "not a phrase I'd ever thought I'd hear in a Samsung phone launch".

Another said: "Didn't see that coming".

Samsung also introduced some new wireless earbuds to compete with the market-dominating AirPods, featuring a bold new jellybean-style design that has also inspired comparisons.

WHY DO THOSE BROWN GALAXY BUDS LOOK LIKE BEANS pic.twitter.com/1JdfLXh00c — ًsuus⁷ ❀ (@jminshi_) August 5, 2020

While plenty of people tuned into the livestream (at one point more than 455,000), not all of them were there for the new devices.

Advertisement

As is the case with everything to do with the K-Pop music genre, and particularly the group BTS, the extremely online fandom were also having their say while they waited for a performance from the group.

me watching the galaxy unpacked livestream on my ipad and having my airpods in while tweeting from my iphone like: pic.twitter.com/20oGVWxGbX — 𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢⁷ (@jiminsvkook) August 5, 2020

That performance ended up being a very brief cameo of some of the band members playing with the new Galaxy ZFold2, to the disappointment of many.

In addition to the Note phones, the company announced a new wearable: the Galaxy Watch 3, as well as a new laptop-tablet hybrid to compete with Apple's iPad Pro and Microsoft's Surface devices.

There was also a follow up to last year's much-hyped Galaxy Fold, a phone that can hopefully avoid its revolutionary predecessor's fate.

The original phones were certainly impressive but began breaking almost immediately and required a redesign. The ones that had already been made apparently ending up in the hands of dubious electronics resellers.

Details about the new version, called the Galaxy Z Fold2, are still pretty scant but Samsung claims to have learnt from its first two foldable devices and the people who bought them and has promised "meaningful innovations".