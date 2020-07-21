Air New Zealand's website is open for new bookings from next week following a three week freeze to ease the strain on isolation hotels although an announcement on what airlines can do from now is expected later today.

Emirates' website is also showing seats available from August 2 from Dubai to Auckland.

Air New Zealand flights from Sydney to Auckland are available from July 27 on the airlines website and prices start at $571 — one way.

Brisbane to Auckland flights resume on Tuesday, July 28 (with one way fares starting at a whopping $904).

These flights connect with Qatar Airways' Doha to Brisbane flights.

Earlier this month the minister in charge of quarantine and isolation facilities Megan

Woods said the Government and Air New Zealand had agreed to manage incoming bookings in the short term.

This was then extended to other airlines as the Government stemmed the flow of returnees into isolation hotels.

It is understood an announcement on flights will come later today.

The number of people in quarantine or managed isolation yesterday was 3173. There is space for about 6000 people in 32 hotels in Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch.Airline bookings during the period from July 9 were unaffected.

Comment from the Government's Covid-19 response and airlines has been sought.

Woods said earlier in July the restrictions would enable the Government to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, said Woods.

She said "we were never going to let" border facilities reach maximum capacity.

The Government is working on plans to charge returnees to cover costs of the 14-day stay while National says it would impose a $3000 charge for each adult if it came to power in September.