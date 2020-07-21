Just when you thought not another report could be wrung out of Auckland's port future debate, the Auckland Business Chamber is urging all Kiwis to completely "re-imagine" a port for 100-150 years - and it's pick is in the Firth of Thames.

After staying pretty quiet during a flurry of reports over shifting the Auckland port, the chamber is launching its own take, "A Port for the Future", which invites the community to use an accepted timeline that the existing port will do for another 25 or so years, to carefully plan another to last more than another century.

And for port observers feeling reported-out, Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett assures "this is not another report".

"It is an effort by the chamber to get people to re-imagine where a port might be and what would be the best for New Zealand and New Zealand business – not a competition between Auckland and North or Tauranga but an informed discussion of what could be."

Barnett said the chamber represents the voice of Auckland business without bias, and in this neutral position has stepped back to analyse all the discussion around the relocation of the port from Waitemata Harbour.

"The chamber ... now realises that the issue is not just an Auckland problem, but is one that, if done correctly, will bring benefits right across New Zealand."

The chamber had concluded the existing port was fully sustainable for another 25 to 30 years and that a solution is required beyond that. To provide a port solution beyond the generation after next required vision and a willingness to go beyond the familiar.

Ports of Auckland has 25-30 years of life left in it, says Auckland Business Chamber. Photo / Michael Craig

The chamber's offering makes a case for a man-made island ship exchange terminal in the Firth of Thames, connected by broad gauge rail to a container terminal facility in the vicinity of Pokeno/Meremere.

Advertisement

The island terminal would be "a whole-of-New Zealand" terminal servicing large foreign trade ships handling all import and export containers. The report does not discuss costs but points to several overseas examples to underline there is nothing in the paper that is not tried and proven elsewhere in the world.

"What is running out (for the existing port) is social licence and that's what's motivating us to try to accelerate the debate and re-imagine what a port could look like", Barnett told the Herald.

"What's been uncomfortable has been the apparent political nature of the discussion so far, it tends to have been personality-driven from the north - almost an anti-Auckland thing. Yet this isn't about either of those things, it's about a nation down in the South Pacific dependent on its ability to import and export.

"We need something for the next 100 years and the people of New Zealand should make that choice. It's not up to a politician or a government.

"(So far) we have re-imagined the port simply by saying 'let's pick up Auckland port and take it north (to Northport)'. I'm saying we can do it another way."

The chamber will widely distribute its paper within the freight, transport and shipping sector and invite comment and discussion directly to the chamber.

The chamber's analysis concluded there would always be a need for a port in Auckland - "just not as we know it".

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett.

Social licence issues arising at New Zealand ports were "but the tip of the iceberg and demonstrate that the focus being purely on relocation of the Port of Auckland is extremely narrow and has the potential to lead to a flawed conclusion", said the paper.

Advertisement

"Ports of Auckland is clearly approaching a sunset phase, however, it is the chamber's view that the present facility will be capable of handling existing throughput plus growth for several years to come ... (but) it is inevitable and acknowledged by the chamber, that the port's container facilities will be shifted from the present location to another site."

The paper said volume growth and investment required at the Port of Tauranga, along with "other issues starting to emerge" made it "pretty safe to assume that the Tauranga terminal will also be looking for a new location in future". In four weeks the Tauranga port handled as many containers as Wellington's port in a year.

Current modelling showed that with the construction of the future city of Drury South, the Auckland-Hamilton-Tauranga triangle would encompass four of New Zealand's six largest cities.

Over the next 30 years the population in the area between greater Auckland and Taupo was forecast to grow by 7.8 per cent a year. During this time the rest of New Zealand's population was predicted to grow by 2 per cent a year and by 3.6 per cent north of Auckland.

The option of developing a new port at Manukau Harbour raised in earlier reports was indeed an option when considered just in the context of Auckland, the paper said.

"However it is not compatible with the chamber's objective of providing a future solution that will benefit NZ Inc. Throughout ... the chamber has avoided introducing untested or yet to be implemented technology as will be required to overcome the hazardous conditions presented by the Manukau Harbour entrance."

The Firth of Thames had been looked at in studies over the past 25 years.

"Unfortunately the concept appears to be too far out of the mainstream for people to understand, especially as it has only been viewed as a solution solely for Auckland and suggest constructions methods based on the traditional."

The paper details modern construction methods used overseas.

Barnett concedes the chamber's suggestion of the Firth of Thames is a "brave, big call" given the environmental, wildlife and iwi concerns that are likely to be raised against it.

But with time on New Zealand's side for consultation, research, innovation and planning, problems could be properly addressed and hopefully overcome.

Barnett, a veteran of port group discussions over the years, worked with ports consultant Tony Boyle to produce the paper. The project cost did not exceed $10,000, he said.

"But I like to think it is rich in intention."