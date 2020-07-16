Napier teenage clothing magnate Cole Martin's journey to becoming the new emperor of Emerson St is a remarkable story of resilience.

Cole, 15, has been through 13 different schools across Australia and NZ, never able to find one he could be comfortable in.

But while his education fizzled, he found a side hustle selling streetwear on Facebook from his bedroom.

During lockdown he made the page SK Vintage. It boomed.

So Cole made the bold call to buy into Napier's CBD retail scene.

He opened SK Vintage on the main street just over a week ago. There's been no teething issues - it's gone so well in fact that his first round of stock has already sold out.

What makes this even more impressive is that Cole was diagnosed with Asperger's at the age of 7.

Asperger's is a developmental disorder characterised by significant difficulties in social interaction and non-verbal communication, along with restricted and repetitive patterns of behaviour and interests.

Cole, who moved back to New Zealand from Australia three years ago and began selling his old clothes and shoes 18 months ago, said while Asperger's had hindered his education, it has helped his new-found career.

"Everybody said I was going to fail, except one teacher in Australia. But I'm persistent - I fixate on something and do it.

"[Asperger's] impacts every aspect of my life. I can't sit in a classroom and socialising was hard," he said.

"But I think it helped push me, to motivate me too, as when I want something I get it done."

Cole said the day he opened the doors he realised he had finally found his passion.

"The first day was real busy – we had heaps of people in. I didn't think it would be quite like that," he said.

"We sold out of all our sweatshirts, jackets, some t-shirts, so we had to restock this week."

Cole Martin, who was diagnosed with Asperger's aged 7, said the disorder has helped and hindered his life. Photo / Paul Taylor

Renee Martin, Cole's mother, said he had faced more hurdles in his life than any other person on his "hard, frustrating and sad journey" to success.

She said everything had been that much harder for Cole as most people don't understand autism.

"Cole's attended 13 different schools in Australia and New Zealand with the same result - they can't accommodate him or didn't want him because he doesn't fit the normal box.

"Ultimately we fought for early exemption so he could go out, work and do what he loves."

Renee said Cole's resilience astounded her every day. "He is fighter and inspires me."

From young people stocking up on the latest urban, street wear looks to dads rekindling their love of old school Ralph Lauren polo shirts, Cole said there was something for all in store.

With shoes set to go on sale next week, Cole's aspirations don't end with one shop on the high street.

"Vintage fashion became big in the US and UK, and then in New Zealand over lockdown, it started getting big - hopefully I've started a wave here," he said.

"My future goals are to have a store in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Tauranga and Australia – everywhere."

Having signed a three-month lease, with help from Wallace Development Company, the teenager hopes he will be able to continue trading with a longer term agreement.

Due to his age, Cole's mother is the director of the business, with the 15-year-old hoping to take over on his 18th birthday.