Max Key is the proud new owner of a $1.4 million Mt Albert house, bought with the support of the Bank of Mum and Dad.
Sold at auction earlier this month, the property went for 22 per cent above CV, leaving the vendors in tears of happiness.
Sir John Key and his wife Lady Bronagh attended the auction to support their son, as did the 25-year-old's girlfriend.
The Ray White listing said the home had three double bedrooms, a trendy bathroom and a well-lit formal sitting room.
"The upscaled kitchen is a marriage of convenience and style with black and white contrasting cabinetry, entertainer's gas hob and pretty above-bench window," the listing advertisement said.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Sir John Key - 'I've run out of adjectives' for crisis - NZ Herald
- Watch live: Sir John Key opens new multimedia hub Umbrellar Connect - NZ Herald
- Sir John Key's house finally sold for $23.5m after two-year settlement - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Sir John Key's economic warning for New Zealand - NZ Herald
- Former PM Sir John Key resigns from Air New Zealand board - NZ Herald
- Sir John Key gets keys to luxury $6m pad - and lists it the next day - NZ Herald
"A sunny and light dining area is a pleasant space for family gatherings and French doors lead to a private deck area and the established gardens and lawns beyond."
Ray White realtor Simron Singh worked in the sales team alongside colleagues Ken Choong and Peter Burgham.
She told the Herald it had proved to be a very popular home while on the market.
"The first weekend we had probably over 50 groups through," Singh said.
She confirmed Ray White had received a pre-auction offer for the property of $1,225,000 and had brought forward the auction date to June 28.
The former prime minister had earlier toured the property to check it out.
The group happily posed for pictures with the former owners afterwards.
Max Key spent most of last year touring the world, heading abroad in March.
He said on social media that leaving was a "sad and emotional day saying goodbye to my amazing parents".
"I'm looking forward to getting away from the pressure I feel myself under here in NZ, as well as challenging and teaching myself how to be happy and satisfied with my own company," he said in March 2019.