The New Zealand Herald is showcasing its premier business reporting team with a marketing campaign. Here are some more of our star reporters.

Cameron Smith. Photo / Babiche Martens

Cameron Smith

Online Business Editor

Cameron joined NZME in 2015 and moved to the business team in 2017 to work in digital. As an online business editor, he writes and looks after the website content. Before joining the Herald he had a number of roles across print and digital, covering sports and news.

Advertisement

Andrea Fox. Photo / Babiche Martens

Andrea Fox

Business Journalist

Andrea is a senior business writer based in the Waikato, who started at the Herald in January 2018 after a career spanning print, radio and television journalism. Her specialist areas include Fonterra and the dairy industry, ports, freight, transport and logistics, and Waikato business. Andrea recently won the NZ Shareholders Association 2019 journalism award for feature writing.

Duncan Bridgeman. Photo / Babiche Martens

Duncan Bridgeman

Head of Premium Business Content

Duncan joined NZME in 2018 after nearly 17 years at the National Business Review where he was editor of both print and online publications. Duncan has won several journalism awards, including Best Business columnist in 2017 and Best Business reporter at the 2014 Canon Media Awards. After reporting substantially on Feltex Carpets in the lead-up to its collapse in 2006, Duncan was at the forefront of financial reporting of the finance company meltdown that preceded the global financial crisis.

Mark Fryer. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mark Fryer

Editor, The Business

Advertisement

Mark Fryer has been in the news business for more than 40 years and made his first move into business journalism in the mid-1980s, just in time to report on New Zealand's spectacular sharemarket boom – and the even more spectacular 1987 crash. As a one-time business reporter and personal finance writer, he's seen a few booms and busts since then – notably the doctom bubble that peaked in 2000, and the 2008-09 global financial crisis. A former Herald and Weekend Herald news editor, and chief subeditor of The Listener, for the past 14 years he has been the editor of The Business, the Herald's Friday business section.

Fran O'Sullivan. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fran O'Sullivan

Editorial Director - Business

Fran is a prominent columnist for the New Zealand Herald writing on business, politics and international trade and is Head of Business Content for NZME. She launched the influential Mood of the Boardroom CEO Survey, which is the leading barometer of business leadership opinion in New Zealand, and is a frequent television commentator. She is a three-time winner of the Supreme Award for Financial Journalism, has twice been awarded Reporter of the Year among a slew of awards for investigative journalism, business columns, foreign affairs and feature writing. She was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2019 for services to journalism and business.

Brian Fallow. Photo / Babiche Martens

Brian Fallow

Business Columnist

Brian has been writing a column on the economy for longer than he can remember, since retiring from the Herald's staff five years ago and before that as its economics editor. He joined the Herald's business staff from the New Zealand Press Association in 1993. Though long based in Wellington he still identifies as a Southlander.