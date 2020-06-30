Months after calling for groups nationwide to come forward with "shovel ready" projects to boost the economy, the Government has begun giving details of how a new $3 billion fund will be allocated.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones are today unveiling an initial list of projects to be funded.

The wide variety of projects includes funding social housing through Auckland City Mission - a project which was already underway - port upgrades in Napier, city centre upgrades in Invercargill, a new rugby stadium in Gisborne and the upgrade of Wellington District Court.

While the projects announced this morning include only a small number of the projects which will be funded - with ministers expected to travel the country announcing more as the election approaches - the announcement gives details of the areas the money will be spent.

According to a release, $464 million will be spent on housing and urban development, $460m on "environmental" projects, $670m on community and social development and $708m on transport.

At May's Budget, Robertson announced $3b would be allocated towards infrastructure projects, as the Infrastructure Reference Group waded through close to 2000 possible projects. This was reduced to around 800 groups which were considered by the Government.

Cabinet has now decided on "key sectors it would like to support and general regional distribution of the fund" with 150 projects needing $2.6b approved in principal.

This morning ministers claimed that infrastructure investments would "create more than 20,000 jobs" even though the claims made by proponents of some of the projects are still being tested by officials "to ensure projects are viable and offer the benefits stated by applicants."

The Government's release noted that "all approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations" while "investment values are also subject to change".

Robertson said the projects were focused on what the Government saw as "key areas" of its economic plan.

"This is about creating jobs as we recover and rebuild from the recession caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic," Robertson said in a statement.

"Building infrastructure is a key component of our economic recovery plan. It creates jobs and provides much-needed economic stimulus."

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said the pipeline of projects would create immediate economic activity in the metropolitan centres as well as the regions.

"Both are critical to our economic and social recovery from the COVID-19 crisis," Shane Jones said.

Unlike the $12b package announced by the Government in January, which was heavily weighted towards the upper North Island, the funding will be spread across New Zealand.