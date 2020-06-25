LIVE STREAM BELOW:

Sir John Key and Microsoft NZ managing director Vanessa Sorenson will chat live about the importance of tech leadership as the Umbrellar Connect multimedia hub is launched at 2pm today.

The high-powered pair will talk about the need for Government to embrace rising technologies in our digital-first world, and what "getting ahead" really means to them.

Updated daily, the Umbrellar Connect platform will bring you tech news, podcasts and informed opinions on how technology is influencing society through things like AI, machine learning, collaboration, transformation, digital culture and more.

Umbrellar Connect will feature daily tech news from Peter Griffin and other contributors. Photo / File

Readers will discover a range of perspectives from the many different voices and sectors within New Zealand tech, Umbrellar says, reaching an engaged audience of 85,000.

Umbrellar Connect will feature tech and lifestyle journalists including Peter Griffin and former Editor of Woman's Weekly Fiona Fraser, plus case-studies of New Zealand and global technology success.

The 23-year-old Umbrellar already has an established business as New Zealand's leading cloud solution provider.

The hub speaks to a long-overdue need in New Zealand for a place to showcase its many valuable technology innovations to local and overseas audiences, Umbrellar says.

"Umbrellar Connect is all about amplifying the amazing capability of the myriad of NZ tech specialists – big and small – in a relevant and engaging manner," says Umbrellar Group CEO Michael Foley. "It's the network effect in action!"

"Driving meaningful outcomes for businesses through tech is no longer the preserve of the 'big boys'."

The platform is designed to showcase the very best of New Zealand technology enterprise and to promote collaboration opportunities. It draws on Umbrellar's long-established leadership in the online space, partnerships with vendors such as Microsoft, HPE, Salesforce, Megaport, Red Hat and Veeam, plus a network of 50 plus software leaders in New Zealand.

The hub also features a partner and vendor directory, where readers may register for events and pick up offers.